Sara Gilbert is done talking. On Tuesday, April 9, the actress and host, 44, announced she is exiting The Talk at the end of season 9. Gilbert has been part of the show since its debut in October 2010 and also serves as an executive producer on the talk show.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” the Roseanne alum emotionally revealed during Tuesday’s broadcast. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [working] here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

She then added that she’s beginning to “develop more things to produce” and looking at more acting roles.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time,’” she said. “It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor.”

During the announcement, the audience looked visily shocked.

Gilbert’s Talk cohosts include Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve. Julie Chen was previously part of the show, but exited in September 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves. She was replaced by Inaba.

The Conners, the Roseanne spinoff that Gilbert stars in and produces, was recently renewed for season 2 and will premiere on ABC in the fall.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!