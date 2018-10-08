Moving on. Sarah Drew is looking to the future following her firing from Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 14. The actress, 38, revealed to Us Weekly that she hasn’t watched the new season of the ABC drama, and does not plan to.

“I haven’t been watching. I think it’s, you know, it’s a little painful to go and watch your family move on without you,” Drew told Us Weekly exclusively at The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday, October 7, in Beverly Hills. “But I wish everybody the best and I know they’re having a wonderful time.”

Drew’s character, April Kepner, was written off the show at the end of season 14, and while the actress was shocked at the time, she has been focusing on the positive ever since leaving the show. Her first post-Grey’s Anatomy film, Indivisible, hits theaters later this month.

“I’m feeling so good now. I really am. I’m such a true believer in everything happening for a reason. I really believe that in the depth of my being,” she told Us in September. “The nine years on the show were absolutely formative and transformative and an absolutely incredible season of my life. In some ways, I feel like it was time for me to go, and I was ready to go, but it would have been hard for me to walk away. So, it was done for me, and I’m actually, in this moment, I’m feeling grateful for that. I feel like I’m spreading my wings, jumping out into the world and exploring all kinds of new avenues to tell stories, and I’m so excited.”

She also was happy to join The Rape Foundation and be part of a larger movement.

“I just am blown away, first off, by the statistics of how many women and children are affected and are victims of sexual abuse. It’s staggering, really,” she told Us. “So, in learning about this organization and the incredible work that they do and how people are free to come to them at any minute of the day, 24/7, and immediately receive support across the board, emotional physical and with police, with lawyers … this is just a one-stop place to take care of victims in this really horrific moment of their lives. It feels right, it’s a great organization and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

