Sarah Ferguson really wants to join Bridgerton.

“I want to go on Bridgerton. Susanna [Reid], let’s go on Bridgerton,” Ferguson, 64, quipped to the broadcaster during the Wednesday, June 5, episode of Good Morning Britain. “I think Lady Penelope should have a friend who’s got red hair like me. Don’t you think?”

Ferguson concluded, “I’m putting it out there!”

The third season of Bridgerton premiered last month with Netflix dropping the last four episodes on Thursday, June 13. The episodes follow Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as they go from longtime friends to lovers. Since season 1, Penelope has rocked bright red locks. Penelope retired what Coughlan, 37, deemed a “sad poodle” hairdo in favor of a sleeker style for the latest season.

Related: Stars Who Are Obsessed With 'Bridgerton' Following its impressive Netflix debut, Bridgerton earned more than a few famous fans. Chrishell Stause kept her Twitter followers updated on her progress as she binge-watched the dreamy Regency-era drama after it hit the streaming service on Christmas Day. When the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, made it to the “big finish,” she gave […]

“At the first fitting for season 3, I got teary-eyed,” Coughlan told The New York Times last month. “It felt like a Pretty Woman moment. They were finally going to let me shine.”

Coughlan is a natural blonde, wearing $55,000 worth of wigs in season 3.

“You start seeing the updos come down, and we shifted the [color] palette [for her makeup] to more pinks, nudes, and soft browns — fluffy lashes and less liner,” Bridgerton makeup artist Jessie Deol recalled to Allure in May.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has loved the Regency romance series since its first season.

“I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I’m obsessed with it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.”

Related: The Most Surprising Celebrity TV Cameos While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of […]

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) was the first Bridgerton sibling to be the star of the show, followed by Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in season 2 and Colin in season 3. When Ferguson confessed her fandom, she also gave Us insight into the next batch of episodes.

“I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home,” Ferguson told Us, noting the sets and costumes are equally “incredible” as the casting and story lines. “The way [producers] Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous and I was really impressed.”

She continued, “I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series.”

Ferguson, who is the author of 2021’s Her Heart for a Compass, has connections to English high society in real life. She was previously married to British royal Prince Andrew for six years until their 1996 divorce.

In addition to binging Bridgerton season 3, Ferguson — who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, with Andrew, 64 — has recently been recuperating from two cancer battles. Us confirmed in June 2023 that Ferguson had a mastectomy after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. Several months later, she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks,” Ferguson told Hello! earlier this month. “But I’m not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I’m very grateful.”