Sistas! Sarah Jessica Parker teased the possibility of appearing in a Hocus Pocus sequel.

“I think that it’s something that Bette [Midler] and Kathy [Najimy] and I are … very hospitable to the idea,” Parker, 55, told host Bruce Bozz on Sirius XM’s Quarantined with Bruce on Thursday, May 28. “I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it.

The Hocus Pocus alum continued, “I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we all, like, agreed publicly to the right people, [saying], ‘Yes! That would be a very, very fun idea.’ So, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Parker starred in Hocus Pocus in 1993 alongside Midler, 74, and Najimy, 63. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the film follows a teenage boy who mistakenly awakens a trio of evil witches upon moving to Salem, Massachusetts. Though the movie was not a commercial success, it has since become a cult classic.

The Failure to Launch actress previously teased the possibility of another Hocus Pocus flick. In October 2019, Parker responded to a fan inquiring whether there was “any chance of a sequel” by writing: “We have all said yes. Now we wait.”

Variety first reported in March that Adam Shankman is signed on to direct the Hocus Pocus sequel, but the original stars were not attached.

Meanwhile, Parker revealed during Thursday’s interview that she evaluates the pros and cons of a project before agreeing to join. “I think at this point it’s what will take me away from my family,” she explained. “I’m not gonna get that time back. So as much as I can know in advance, is it worth the time that I’m gonna miss with my family or with my friends or my city or time to just walk around and live?”

The former Divorce star continued, “You can’t play a person onscreen if you don’t live. You can’t be somebody behaving in a city if you haven’t had time to be somebody behaving in the city, you know? It’s a weird thing. So I think those are the big questions: What is it asking of me professionally? Artistically? Is it something exciting and different? Who do I get to work with? Where do I have to go? How long will it take?”