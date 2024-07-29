Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson had a sweet, impromptu run-in while in Paris.

“Look who I ran into in Paris !!” Hudson, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 29, alongside a photo of the Sex and the City movie costars. “Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! 😉 #SATC.”

The women posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. Parker, 59, donned a denim dress paired with a black sweater and a pearl necklace. Hudson rocked a buttoned-up purple fuzzy coat. Both actresses appeared to be in town for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many fans of the franchise took to Hudson’s comments section to gush over the reunion.

“And Just Like That, we are taken back in time,” one user wrote, while another replied, “My very own Louis Vuitton! 👛😂.”

Hudson entered the Sex and the City universe in the 2008 film adaptation of the popular series led by Parker, who began portraying Carrie Bradshaw in 1998. Hudson played Carrie’s assistant, Louise. While Carrie and Louise become friendly throughout the movie, Louise ultimately decides to leave New York City and return to her hometown of St. Louis.

While Hudson did not return for the SATC sequel, she did have fond memories of working with Parker and the other stars on set, including OG cast members Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

“I was nervous. But they made me feel very welcome and right at home,” Hudson said in a 2008 interview with Afro. “Because it’s like one big, huge happy family. I kinda felt like the baby of the family. You know, the new baby.”

Parker also gushed about how much she enjoyed getting to work with Hudson at the time.

“I love her! I love Jennifer Hudson! She is so lovely on screen. She is so buoyant and youthful off screen as much as on. And she wanted to do much to be there,” Parker said to Collider. “It is funny how a 23-year-old can come to a set and play a role that is suited for a young girl and bring this amazing maternal quality to Carrie’s life and also reminds Carrie’s character what she was 20 years ago and what the city of NY promised.”

Despite wrapping up her character’s arc in the movie, Hudson shared she was open to bringing Louise back for the SATC revival series, And Just Like That. (Parker, Nixon and Davis, along with a few more fan favorites, reprised their roles for the Max series.)

“I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, adding that she hadn’t heard anything from the rest of the cast. “Not yet! But I am interested.”