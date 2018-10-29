What flashback dreams are made of! Sarah Michelle Gellar was reunited with not just one, but two, of her former costars while attending the Good+ Foundation’s Halloween Bash in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 28.

The 41-year-old actress — who was dressed as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn — posed alongside Cruel Intentions costar Sean Patrick Thomas, who rocked a Spiderman costume. Gellar and the 47-year-old actor starred in the 1999 drama thriller together.

Gellar portrayed Kathryn Merteuil in the film, while Thomas took on the role of Ronald Clifford. Cruel Intentions also starred Reese Witherspoon (Annette Hargrove) Ryan Phillippe (Vicomte Sébastien de Valmont) and Selma Blair (Cecile Caldwell).

The Foodstirs cofounder later shared a photo to her Instagram Stories that showed her grinning ear-to-ear with Michelle Trachtenberg. “I spy @michelletrachtenberg,” she captioned the pic. Trachtenberg, 33, played Gellar’s little sister, Dawn Summers, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003.)

The Gossip Girl alum — who was dressed as an evil unicorn — also shared the same picture to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Halloween Sisters,” and added the hashtag “#Buffy.”

However, just because Gellar appeared to have a blast with her former costars, doesn’t mean she’s planning to reprise her role of Buffy Summers on a reboot of the vampire show. The New York native opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month and dished about why she thinks there shouldn’t be a Buffy reboot.

“You know, you don’t mess with something that works. I think that that was the beauty of Buffy was that the story was … It was about the horrors of adolescence and manifested in sexual monsters, and well, you know, being an adult is horrific too,” she told Us of a potential reboot. “I think it’s a different story now.”

