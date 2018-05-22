Sasha Farber: I Wouldn’t Change Anything About ‘DWTS’ With Tonya Harding

Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about his quest to take home the season 26 mirrorball trophy with partner Tonya Harding. Check back each week for his latest update on the competition.

It was a dream come true to be in the finals with Tonya and to have both the freestyle and our Viennese Waltz go so well. It was incredible to receive from the judges the first perfect of the season.

I chose the song “I Will Survive” for Tonya. I wanted to choose the best song for her that would bring out her personality, one that the audience would respond to. I thought our freestyle was amazing. We really saved the best for last. That’s how I feel about our freestyle. We do watch the other freestyles in rehearsals, but I don’t change anything based on what I see in them. My vision for our freestyle was my vision. We were just happy to be in the finals. We had an amazing time. I wouldn’t change anything.

I’m definitely looking forward to the fall when we come back for a full season and continuing to be a part of this amazing family. This may have been only a four-week competition, but it didn’t feel short. It was 10 weeks crammed into four weeks.

It was amazing to be a part of it all, to have an amazing partner and to be around all these amazing athletes.

I think one of the most amazing things I was able to accomplish in this season was not only teaching Tonya how to dance, but also showing America who she really is. I think America is going to continue to give her a second chance. America is in her corner now.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC in the fall.

