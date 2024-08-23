Port Charles has a new face — and it has the potential to shake things up for Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky, just as the character makes his return.

Sawandi Wilson will join the cast of General Hospital as a character named Isaiah, Deadline reported. While we don’t know who Isaiah is yet, he will have a “connection” to Lucky, whom Jackson first began playing in 1993.

Wilson confirmed the report via a post on Instagram, which he captioned “⚡️NEW CHARACTER UNLOCKED⚡. So excited and grateful to be part of this!! Port Charles Wha Gwan 😎.”

It’s unclear how long Isaiah will stick around America’s longest-running soap opera, but his first episode will be Monday, August 26.

Wilson began his career as a breakdancer before turning to acting. Appropriately, his first acting role came as a dancer in 2010’s Step Up 3D.

He is best known for playing Captain Leto in the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, with additional roles in the Netflix series The House of Flowers and as Marcus on Prime Video’s Harlem.

Wilson is also a producer and director. He earned executive producer credits for all six episodes of the comedy series Date.Love.Repeat., in which he also starred.

Lucky, meanwhile, last appeared on General Hospital in 2015, but Jackson made his return as the character on August 23, marking his 386th episode with the soap.

Jackson teased what fans can expect from his self-described “substantial, real” return in an interview with TV Insider that ran on August 22.

“[Lucky has] been away for almost a decade, so I would say that the reasons for him being away and what he’s been up to are revealed,” Jackson said. “He hasn’t just been sitting in an apartment writing his novel. He’s been up to stuff.”

Jackson also gave a preview of how Lucky has changed during his absence from the screen.

“I would say in some ways, he’s the most like Luke [Spencer] that he’s ever been,” he said. “That’s a bit of the feeling that I get. In 2010 when I came back, he was a cop and he was trying to create an identity for himself, and in some ways in opposition to his father. I don’t exactly know where he is now because we’re just kind of beginning but it just feels like he’s become a little bit more like his father as time has gone on.”