Scheana Shay was not surprised when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright split, but she places the blame squarely on Taylor’s shoulders — and she doesn’t think highly of him to begin with.

“I think Jax has a lot of work to do on himself, and [Brittany] deserves to be treated better and treated with respect and he hasn’t been doing that,” Shay, 38, said during her Tuesday, April 9, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked how she felt about Taylor, 44, “liking” an Instagram comment from a fan suggesting he should have married ex Stassi Schroeder instead, she said, “What an idiot.”

Taylor and Schroeder, 35, dated through the first two seasons of Vanderpump Rules before splitting when Schroeder learned that Taylor had cheated on her with costar Kristen Doute.

Shay had a lot to say about Taylor, further blasting him for things he’s said about her specifically.

“He’s had the audacity to say some very false narratives about our show and about me as a mom,” she said.

Cartwright, 35, had a similar response to Taylor’s Instagram “like.” On the Tuesday, April 8, episode of Amanda Hirsch‘s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Hirsch asked Cartwright whether she had seen the social media reaction.

“Very weird,” she said. “That is so creepy.”

Shay added on WWHL that she was also not surprised to hear that Cartwright and Taylor lived a largely sexless marriage, with host Andy Cohen adding that Cartwright had complained to Shay about it directly.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright described her marriage as similar to living with a roommate and said she hit her “breaking point.”

“I felt like I wasn’t good enough,” she said. “If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, ‘What am I doing here?’”

She added that if there is to be any saving the relationship, it is on Taylor to do more than just say “I’m sorry” and move on.

“If things don’t change, then we can’t be together because we’re gonna be unhappy for the rest of our lives,” she said. “I don’t want to be unhappy for the rest of my life. I don’t want to be in a sexless marriage for the rest of my life. I don’t want to be arguing with my husband for the rest of my life.”

Taylor and Cartwright met in 2015 and got married in 2019. They share son Cruz, 3, born in 2021.