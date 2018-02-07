Out of the loop? There’s a very real possibility that Scott Disick had no idea Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting their third child together!

The self-proclaimed Lord, 34, appeared to be in a state of total confusion while the KKW Beauty founder, 37, gave him a tour of her nursery in a sneak peek for the Sunday, February 11, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I’ll be quite honest, I don’t even know what this room is,” Disick admitted. When Kardashian confirmed that the suite was in fact a nursery, the businessman asked, “For another baby?”

The Selfish author played coy while someone else was walking around the room, but once she and Disick were alone, Kardashian set the record straight. “Is this a joke? Do you not know we’re having another baby?”

Disick couldn’t mask his embarrassment as he replied, “Not really.”

“Scott, we’re having a baby in a couple of months,” the social maven explained, to which Disick quipped back, “Are you being serious?”

The New York native’s face turned bright red as Kardashian told him, “I’m dead serious. No, I swear.” When he asked if she was carrying the baby, the makeup mogul responded, “No, I’m not. We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you?”

Disick dismissed Kardashian’s announcement as a joke. “I swear I’m not joking with you. Scott, I swear I’m not joking with you,” she urged. The entrepreneur bowed his head and left the room while saying, “I don’t know what’s going on anymore.”

Kardashian and West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January. The couple, who are also parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2, debuted their baby girl in Kylie Jenner’s documentary detailing her own pregnancy journey.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that the E! star and the Grammy winner are already considering asking their surrogate to carry baby No. 4.

Watch the clip above to see Disick’s reaction to Kimye’s baby news!

