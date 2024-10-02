American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and more country music artists are embracing the new voices finding success in the genre.

“I love it!” McCreery, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on September 26. “Obviously, I’m an old school kind of guy so I love the traditional sound, but I love that country music’s got such a bright spotlight right now. I love that more folks want to be involved than ever.”

In recent months, performers like Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly and Beyoncé have climbed the charts with their country-inspired hits. From McCreery’s perspective, the new music provides an opportunity for fans to discover even more artists.

“I think folks that weren’t country fans can hear these new artists doing this and maybe they’ll find out about George Jones and Merle Haggard,” he said. “To me, that’s a win.”

Chase Rice has developed a fan base in country music over the years thanks to hits like “Eyes on You” and “Ready Set Roll.” Before presenting an award at the Tennessee show, Rice, 39, expressed his excitement at seeing new faces.

“As long as they’re being authentic to themselves, I think it’s a tip-of-the-hat to country [music] that they want to be a part of it,” he said. “I think it’s cool.”

One newcomer who feels welcomed by the genre is Shaboozy (born Collins Obinna Chibueze). Before accepting the award for The New Artist of 2024, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer said he’s been able to connect with a wide variety of fans.

“I’m just showing them how much country music and music means to me,” he told Us. “I was doing Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ and my mom was in the audience, and I was just reciting those lyrics and I’m like, ‘Man, it’s kind of exactly what I went through. Just true, honest stories, and everyone can relate to them. How can you not love it?’”

To some in the genre, the best may be yet to come. After competing on America’s Got Talent in 2022, vocal group Chapel Hart has continued to shine in country music. Member Devynn Hart said “something really cool” is happening right now in an expanding genre.

“I think the umbrella of country music is getting wider and I don’t think you can ever really expect what’s going to come next with it,” she said ahead of the group’s holiday tour. “It’s been so different this year. I’m excited to see what’s next.”

Danica Hart added, “Country music is in such a beautiful space and it’s one that makes us hopeful but also super grateful to be a part of country music right now.”

With reporting by Pam Windsor