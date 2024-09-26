Country music’s hottest couples descended upon the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in honor of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, and The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter were among the first to arrive on Thursday, September 26 — and their looks made Us do a double take.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and husband Connor Leavitt’s couple style is equally as award-worthy, especially since Whitney’s red gown showed off her growing baby bump.

The Music City awards show has been the talk of the town for months thanks to a few factors. First, Shania Twain is hosting the event. The country legend teased her gig in July, saying in a statement, “Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Miranda Lambert — who walked the red carpet with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin — is another reason music lovers are excited for the show. The “Bluebird” singer is being honored with the Country Icon Award, which will highlight her three-decade career.

However, when it comes to the preshow, it is all about the country couples! Scroll down to see which musicians brought their partner as their plus one to the awards show: