Miranda Lambert has been a country queen for decades and now she’ll have the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards “Country Icon” trophy to prove it.

NBC and Peacock announced Lambert, 40, as this year’s recipient of the coveted title on Thursday, August 22. Lambert will be honored as the “Country Icon” during the Thursday, September 26, broadcast, which will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” Jen Neal, the executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

The three-time Grammy winner will be recognized for her decades-long career, including nine studio albums, her fierce female empowerment approach to music and chart-topping success.

Lambert will take the stage to receive the People’s Choice Country Award trophy two weeks after her latest album, Postcards From Texas, is released. The record hits shelves on Friday, September 13, following the release of her eighth studio album, Palomino, in 2022.

“Each song is a letter from me to you 💌,” Lambert wrote via Instagram in July, announcing Postcards From Texas’ drop date.

Lambert won’t be the only legend in attendance at the awards show. Shania Twain was previously announced as the host for the event.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain, 58, said in a July press release, celebrating her role in the show. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Although the musical acts have not yet been announced, fans can vote for their favorite country singer to win an award. The categories include People’s Artist of 2024, Song of 2024 and more.

Zach Bryan tops the list with the most nominations coming in at 19 nods. Beyoncé, who made her country debut with her Cowboy Carter album, earned 17 nominations. Voting runs through Friday, August 23, and can be accessed online at www.votepcca.com.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.