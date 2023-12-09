Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert both released their first album in 2005 and they’ve been taking country music by storm ever since.

Despite competing over No. 1 hits and for time on the airwaves, Underwood and Lambert have always rooted for each other to succeed. In December 2023, after nearly 20 years in the industry, they both attended each other’s respective Las Vegas residencies.

“Sunday night at the velvet rodeo was one of my most favorites ever,” Lambert wrote via Instagram at the time. “My friend @carrieunderwood came to see us and my two best pals @jonrandallmusic @jackingram surprised the crowd and we did a few tunes from the Marfa tapes. 💙🤠👏💕.”

Days later, Lambert returned the favor and watched as Underwood proudly took the stage in Sin City. “We’ve both been at this thing for a while now … Seen a lot. Done a lot. Sang a lot. Through it all, it’s nice to know you’ve got great people in your corner!” Underwood captioned a social media snap backstage with Lambert. “Thanks for coming to the show last night, Miranda! Cheers to Vegas and cheers to us for all we’ve accomplished and to whatever comes next! ❤️.”

Scroll down to see Underwood and Lambert’s best friendship moments through the years: