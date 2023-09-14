NBC is going country with the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards! The 2023 event will honor the best and brightest in the country music world.

The live awards ceremony, which will air on Thursday, September 28, plans to “lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments,” NBC said in a March press release.

The People’s Choice Awards is traditionally the only totally fan-voted awards show and now the People’s Choice Country Awards will follow in its footsteps. “We’re excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year’s biggest celebration in country music to Nashville,” Senior Vice President of live events for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, Cassandra Tryon, said in a March statement. “Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2023 awards show:

When and Where Will the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards Take Place?

The inaugural event is set for Thursday, September 28, in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and air live from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Little Big Town — made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook — will emcee the awards show.

Who Is Taking Home the 2023 People’s Icon Award?

Toby Keith will be honored with this year’s People’s Icon Award. Keith, 62, released his first self-titled studio album in 1993 and has since dropped a whopping 18 records including 2021’s Peso in My Pocket, not including his six compilation albums and two Christmas recordings.

In June 2022, Keith announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer one year prior. He has since taken a performance hiatus to battle the disease. The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer gave fans an update on his health in June, telling The Oklahoman that he was still undergoing chemotherapy, but his tumor had shrunk by a third.

Who Are the Top 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards Nominees?

The biggest award of the night, The People’s Artist of 2023, is stacked full of talent, including Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Laney Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan.

The Female Artist of 2023 category is equally as impressive with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Megan Maroney, Wilson, 31, and Ballerini, 30, all vying for the trophy.

Shelton, 47, Bryan, 27, Wallen, 30, Combs, 33, and Brown, 29, are all competing for The Male Artist of 2023 awards. They will be up against Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY and Jelly Roll. Fans can vote for all 12 award categories on VotePCCA.com.

Who Is the 2023 Country Champion Honoree?

Wynonna Judd will be named the 2023 Country Champion recipient during the September event. Judd, 59, got her start in country music in the ‘80s alongside her late mother, Naomi Judd, who died in April 2022. The mother-daughter duo recorded six studio albums as The Judds from 1984 to 1990 and later two EPs.

Wynonna has had a successful solo career as well releasing nine studio albums from 1992 to 2016. In August, she announced her Back to Wy Tour, which kicks off in October. The performances will feature songs from her 1992 debut record, Wynonna, and her sophomore album, 1993’s Tell Me Why, as well as hits from her and Naomi’s catalog as The Judds.

Which Musicians Are Performing?

NBC announced in September that Dan + Shay, Shelton, Brown, Ballerini, Keith, Judd, Pearce, 33, HARDY, 33, Jelly Roll, 38, and Little Big Town will all take the stage during the show.

Where Can You Watch the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Viewers can tune in live on NBC or watch a live stream of the awards show on Peacock.