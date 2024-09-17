Kane Brown thinks wife Katelyn Brown is a total “boss,” and that’s why the couple are teaming back up for even more music after a two-year break.

“There’s two [duets with Katelyn] on this album,” Kane, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, September 14, promoting his partnership with Crown Royal and their “That Deserves a Crown” sweepstakes. The musician teased, “There’s one for country and one for pop.”

Kane and Katelyn, 32, previously collaborated on his 2022 hit “Thank God,” which they have performed on tour together over the past two years. When it comes to how the couple, who got married in 2018, work together, Kane said “it depends” on the song itself.

“I usually bring [her a] song and say, ‘You would sound good on this,’” he explained. “Or she’ll be listening to my songs and say, ‘I really like this one. I should jump on this one.’”

Kane and Katelyn initially teased one of their upcoming duets via Instagram in January. “Who’s ready for this new music ❤️,” they captioned a joint video in which Kane sang, “I won’t, never will / I don’t, never do / I can, never could / stop loving you” live with Katelyn’s part playing in the background.

The country singer, who shares daughters Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2, and son Krewe, 3 months, with his wife, has not officially announced when his fourth studio album will drop. However, he told Us on Saturday that it could come any time now that his In the Air Tour has finished its U.S. leg.

“My next single is about my girls,” Kane teased. “I think just as I’m getting older and more experienced with being an artist, I’m just really looking for better lyrics and this album is very — it’s pretty personal with a couple songs and [it’s] unique.”

He added, “I’m really excited to see where it goes. I just think I’ve grown. It’s my favorite album I’ve released.”

Kane dropped his debut album, Kane Brown, in December 2016. He followed it up with Experiment in November 2018 and Different Man in September 2022. Kane has since released several singles, including 2024’s “Miles On It” with Marshmello.

He kicked off his In the Air Tour in March alongside Katelyn, before she took a break to welcome their third baby, son Krewe, in June. Ahead of their son’s arrival, Kane told Us that their daughters were by their sides for a few dates.

“They run the tour when they’re out here,” Kane told Us of his little girls, joking “everybody moves out of their way” and “they hustle” backstage.

He revealed Kingsley and Kodi “sold lemonade and made $300,” charging $50 for one cup of the drink at one point. “Then they sold these fake flowers that they made out of Play-Doh for $25 each and they made another $200-something,” Kane laughed. “So they’re just out working.”

Kane, for his part, has also been busy on tour and working with Crown Royal in support of their “That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown” sweepstakes. Crown Royal worked with Kane to celebrate country music and military veterans as the official whisky of his tour.

On Saturday, Kane toasted to the winner of the sweepstakes ahead of his Texas tour stop with a day of fun at 1611 Golf in Fort Worth, Texas. Guests were treated to specialty cocktails including a Royal Peach Fizz and Kane’s favorite, the Royal Ranch Water.

The VIP experience also included seats to his final U.S. performance of the year that night and hanging out with Kane prior to the show. “My partnership’s been awesome. It’s our second time doing it together,” Kane told Us of working with Crown Royal. “I love our veterans. I always give them shout-outs at my concerts, of course, but I just love how much [Crown Royal] helps them. They help our veterans out. Any chance I can, I always try to do whatever I can for them.”

Crown Royal said in a statement to Us, “When it comes to country music, whisky — especially Crown Royal — has long been a staple in the genre and in pop culture.” The brand added, “Crown Royal’s renewed partnership with Kane Brown stands as a testament to our commitment to the ever-evolving country music spirit.”