Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, don’t want any more surprises for their family after baby No. 3.

Kane revealed he had a vasectomy after he and Katelyn, 31, learned they were expanding their brood. The couple already share two daughters, Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2.

“I’m scared for three [kids]. I guess it was God’s plan,” the country singer, 30, told Bobby Bones during a Thursday, March 7, appearance on the host’s radio show. “Kate got me neutered already.”

How Kane learned that he was going to be a father of three is a “wild” story. The musician shared that while flying via a private plane to Michael Jordan’s golf course, Katelyn called and told him she thought she was pregnant before the phone cut out.

“So on the whole flight down, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, like, what’s going on? … I hope that she’s wrong,” Kane said, smiling before adding, “So, she lands, and then she’s pregnant.”

The thing is, that was the second private plane ride that took Kane by surprise. Prior to learning the baby news, he was on his way to the same destination when he heard his house was on fire.

“That’s how my birthday trip started. So we’re landing and we find out everything’s fine. It was just like the heat,” he recalled. “Then this time I’m going down to golf again, we get on the plane as I’m taking off I hear Kate say I think I’m pregnant and it cuts out.”

While Kane and Katelyn weren’t expecting to add another bundle of joy to their family at the moment, the pair were excited when they learned they were having a boy.

“We had two girls. We weren’t trying this time. My game if you know what I’m talking about is strong,” he joked. “It turns out it’s a boy.”

As Katelyn and Kane celebrated the news of their son’s impending arrival, Katelyn also hounded Kane to have a vasectomy so they wouldn’t be surprised by another unplanned pregnancy. Kane followed through on his wife’s wishes and had an interesting experience during the procedure.

“They gave me gas or whatever, but I’m laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor,” Kane recalled. “They’re just talking about their day and I’m just laying on this table.”

Kane joked that despite getting the gas he wasn’t completely out of it, but definitely “sky high” while resting on the table in a “spread eagle” position.

Kane and Katelyn announced they were pregnant with their third child in December 2023. One month later, the couple shared they were expecting a boy in a sweet sex reveal video with their daughters where the family of four cut a cake that had a blue filling.