Jimmy Kimmel does not hold back! During the Tuesday, July 31, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to promote his new memoir, The Briefing. Instead of asking him what it was like in the White House, he instead asked about what Spicer’s mother felt about his old job.

“Did she ever say, ‘Go in there and tell that son of a bi—h Trump to stop making you lie?’” the 50-year-old host asked Spicer.

“My mother would never speak like that,” Spicer, 46, answered, before quipping, “She’d say, ‘I’m praying for you.’”

The interview, which lasted nearly 13 minutes, also included some other fun questions from Kimmel like, “Is the president the best boss you’ve ever had?” Spicer, in true politician form, answered, “I’ve been honored to work with a lot of great people … I will say this: My wife is the best boss that I’ve ever worked for.”

Kimmel also spoke about the value of loyalty and truth, asking Spicer which he thought was more important.

“I don’t think it’s a binary choice. I don’t think you have to choose one or the other,” she said. “The answer is you always have to go out there and maintain your credibility to the truth.”

President Donald Trump tapped Spicer to join the administration in December 2017. However, after Anthony Scaramucci joined as communications director in July 2017, Spicer voiced his concerns to Trump. He resigned from the position on July 21.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

