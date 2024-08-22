The first look at Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has Us wishing Valentine’s Day was tomorrow.

“New decade. New diary,” reads the tagline on the poster for the film series’ fourth installment. In the ad, which dropped on Thursday, August 22, Renée Zellweger looks better than ever as Bridget in a pink cardigan with the character’s iconic red diary in her hand.

Fans shared their excitement for the movie — which hits theaters on February 14, 2025 — via social media, with one X user writing, “Real cinema is so back.” Another fan tweeted: “That’s my Valentine’s Day plans sorted.”

The poster’s release comes two weeks after Working Title announced that filming on the project was complete. “That’s a wrap. See you on Valentine’s Day,” the studio wrote via X alongside a behind-the-scenes set pic on August 8.

Zellweger, 55, made her debut as Bridget Jones in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary. Based on the book of the same name by Helen Fielding, the Pride and Prejudice-inspired story follows Bridget as she finds herself in a love triangle between enemies Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

The film’s main trio reprised their roles in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. Grant, however, did not reprise his role in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, and was replaced by Patrick Dempsey as new love interest Jack Qwant. Bridget ends the film as a mother who is happily married to Mark — after questioning whether Mark or Jack was her son’s father. (Mark is revealed to be the father.)

Grant, 63, is set to return as Daniel in Mad About the Boy, along with returning cast members Emma Thompson (Dr. Rawlings), Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones (Bridget’s parents), Sally Phillips (Shazzer), Shirley Henderson (Jude), James Callis (Tom) and Sarah Solemani (Miranda). (More on Firth in a moment.)

One Day star Leo Woodall is rumored to be playing Bridget’s younger love interest Roxster, who appeared in the book. He joins new members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker and Leila Farzad.

While Mad About the Boy marks the fourth Bridget Jones film, Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name is the third in the Bridget Jones series. The book picks up with Bridget navigating dating life and being a single mother following — spoiler alert — Mark’s unexpected death.

It is unknown whether Mark will meet the same fate in the upcoming film. Firth, 63, was spotted filming with Zellweger last month in photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail.

Fielding, 66, opened up about the decision to kill off Mark in an October 2013 interview on Today, calling telling Firth of his character’s demise “the hardest thing.” She explained: “It was one of the strangest conversations of my life because I had to ask if he had someone with him, if he was sitting down, and it was literally as if someone really had died. Then we sort of started laughing because they hadn’t.”

She continued: “With someone like Bridget — you have a choice. Either you keep carrying on doing the same thing over and over again or it means something really important to you and you wait until you’re ready and have something important to say again.”