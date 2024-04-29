A fourth installment of the beloved romantic comedy franchise Bridget Jones’s Diary is in the works, but who will play Renée Zellweger’s love interest?

The fourth Bridget Jones’s Diary film, subtitled Mad About the Boy, will borrow its plot from Helen Fielding’s best-selling novel of the same name. The book follows Bridget Jones as a single, widowed mother in her 60s who falls for a young man nearly half her age.

Hugh Grant, who portrayed the dastardly Daniel Cleaver in the first two movies, was absent from the third film, Bridget Jones’s Baby, though he will reprise his original role for Mad About the Boy. Colin Firth, who plays the dashing Mark Darcy in the franchise, will seemingly be absent from the film, as his character will likely be killed off based on what happens in the book.

Along with Grant and Zellweger, Emma Thompson will reprise her role as Bridget’s ob-gyn, Dr. Rawlings, from Bridget Jones’s Baby. At the time of writing, the only other confirmed cast members are Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who are rumored to be Zellweger’s love interests in the upcoming film.

In the book, Bridget entertains more than one suitor, including her son’s teacher, Mr. Wallaker, and a young man named Roxster. Universal confirmed to Us Weekly that Woodall is in the movie, but character details are being kept locked up tighter than Bridget’s diary.

Here are five things to know about the rumored love interest for Mad About the Boy:

Are Love Interests Confirmed for ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary 4’?

No. While the full cast has not yet been announced, Woodall, 27, is set to appear alongside Zellweger in a currently undisclosed role. Ejiofor was also confirmed to join the cast in an unnamed role.

Who Is Leo Woodall?

Woodall was born in London on September 14, 1996, and graduated from the Arts Educational School in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts. He comes from a family of actors, including his father, Andrew Woodall.

Where Else Have You Seen Leo Woodall?

Woodall first made waves in the U.S. with his breakout role as Jack in season 2 of The White Lotus in 2022 before being cast as Dexter in Netflix’s One Day miniseries. He has also played supporting roles in Vampire Academy on Peacock and Citadel on Prime Video.

Beyond his role in Bridget Jones, Woodall also appeared in the feature film Nomad.

What Has Leo Woodall Said About ‘Bridget Jones 4’?

Not much, at the time of writing. However, in a recent interview with Vogue, he discussed what it was like for him to play a leading man for the first time in Netflix’s One Day.

“I think there was maybe more of a toughness, maybe a kind of greater sense of what that responsibility means,” he said in the February 2024 interview. “It also really helped me to really understand everyone’s roles in the show, like in production. You are around everyone all the time, and you get to know what everyone’s responsibility is in making this show happen, and I learned a lot about how much you really need those people around you. The actors get treated like we are some of the most important people, but without everyone else, you’re pretty stuffed.”

Is Leo Woodall Dating Anybody?

Woodall confirmed his romance with White Lotus costar Meghann Fahy in November 2023, though they first sparked dating rumors when season 2 dropped in September 2022.