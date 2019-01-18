Seeking Sister Wife’s Tami Winder always dreamed that she and husband Colton Winder would have a plural marriage — but is she having second thoughts?

“In the beginning, it was a little more common to feel jealous,” Tami admits of Colton’s second wife, Sophie, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the second season’s premiere. “It was really hard for me to not say, like, ‘What does she have that I don’t?’ And it took a while to understand that, even though we’re different, we are connected by one common thing and that’s Colton.”

At first, Tami thought that she would never be lucky enough to have a polygamous union. “If I’m being honest, it was something that I didn’t think would happen until we died and went to heaven,” she explains in the teaser. “Part of our belief is that we are preparing to become gods and goddesses of our own worlds. We believe that there’s no better way to become my God than plural marriage because we believe God lives plural marriage as well.”

Watch the clip above to find out how Sophie is adapting to life with Colton and Tami!

Seeking Sister Wife season 2 premieres on TLC Sunday, January 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!