Selling the OC s Ali Harper Still Hasn t Gotten Real Estate License

Alexandra “Ali” Harper returns to Selling the OC season 3, but she’s not a full-fledged realtor just yet.

“So, we are still in the process,” Ali, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 3 premiere. “It’s actually taken quite a long time to get approved to take the actual exam. It’s just kind of been out of my hands.”

Ali joined the Netflix reality TV show in season 2, which aired in September 2023. Upon her arrival in Orange County, it was revealed that she had moved to town from Nashville with her long-term boyfriend. (The couple got engaged in March 2024.)

Ali quickly showed an interest in the luxury real estate market, meeting and bonding with fellow Selling the OC star Polly Brindle at an open house, who then set up an informational interview between Ali and boss Jason Oppenheim.

The OC newbie had told Jason, 47, that she wanted to pursue real estate since she loves “people” and “talking to other people.” By the end of season 2, Ali proclaimed that she was going to get her license — which would make her able to represent California buyers and sellers looking for properties — and join the Oppenheim Group brokerage.

While Ali would be interested in joining the O Group, it is noted that she would not be a full-time employee. Jason stressed to Us earlier this month that none of the Selling the OC personalities are employees but actually “independent contractors.”

Jason founded the brokerage with his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim. They have multiple offices across California. (Their Hollywood office is featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.)

“I think in my position, I really just want everyone to be doing what they think is best for them, both professionally and personally,” Jason told Us. “I want everyone to succeed, whether it’s at the Oppenheim Group or outside the Oppenheim Group, and that goes for anyone who’s left the brokerage. I mean, I personally get along with everyone — even those that have left — so I wish them well and I don’t have ill will towards anyone.”

Alexandra Jarvis, Tyler Stanaland and Sean Palmieri have all since walked away from the O Group’s OC branch. In Hollywood, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander are among the OG Netflix stars to leave the Oppenheim team.

For Ali, she’s still getting her feet wet in the luxury real estate space. During season 3, fans watched her sit in on office meetings, attend open hours and complete the required hours needed to apply for licensing credentials.

Selling the OC season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi