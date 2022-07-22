What, like it’s hard? Selma Blair is shutting down rumors that Legally Blonde almost ended with herself and Reese Witherspoon riding off into the sunset — but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t have been fully on board.

“I love that idea! What fun. … I don’t remember that, maybe it was,” the Cruel Intentions star, 50, said during a Thursday, July 12, episode of the “Shut Up Evan” podcast. “I’m friends with Karen [McCullah] and [Kristen “Kiwi” Smith] that wrote it. But I would’ve loved that so much. Let’s go with that. I think it’s so much fun.”

While Blair may not recall her character, Vivian Kensington, sparking a romance with 46-year-old Witherspoon’s Elle Woods, the Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane alum did reveal a different way the 2001 comedy almost wrapped up.

“There was an ending that Vivian was blonde, and I did [go blonde],” the After actress revealed. “I have the Polaroids. I looked just like Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde. The beret was on and the blonde.”

Blair added that the film ultimately chose to scrap the idea because it “just wasn’t as strong as what it turned into,” noting that she did look “gorgeous” sporting the golden locks.

The Michigan native’s comments come after Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot in the cult classic, told The New York Times during the 20th anniversary oral history in 2021 that the film was originally supposed to end with Vivian and Elle “in Hawaii drinking margaritas and holding hands.”

“The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically,” Cauffiel, 46, added.

Witherspoon, for her part, supported Cauffiel’s claims. “It’s true…” the Little Fires Everywhere star wrote via Twitter at the time.

During her appearance, Blair expressed the desire to “at least make a cameo” in the franchise’s third installment, Legally Blonde 3, which will be penned by Mindy Kaling. “I’m hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It’s a highlight. I really feel like, ‘Yeah, my obit’s gonna look okay,’” the Sweetest Thing star gushed.

Legally Blonde, which was filmed in 2000, followed Elle Woods’ determination to win back her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) by getting admitted into Harvard Law School alongside him. The comedy’s success spawned the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003, a direct-to-DVD spinoff in 2009 called Legally Blondes and the hit Broadway production Legally Blonde: The Musical, which launched in 2007.

