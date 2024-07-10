Severance fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how season 1’s cliffhanger ending plays out.

Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday, July 10, that the second season of the Emmy-winning workplace thriller will premiere on the streaming service on January 17, 2025. A first-look teaser promises that more mysterious drama is in store for the employees at Lumon Industries.

“I give consent for the Lumon Corporation to sever my memories between my work life and my personal life,” Adam Scott’s Mark and Britt Lower’s Helly state via voiceover. “I am aware that this alteration is comprehensive and irreversible.”

The preview goes on to show clips of Mark, Helly, Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro) continuing to uncover the inner workings of their company and its questionable higher-ups, including Harmony (Patricia Arquette) and Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

The teaser trailer ends with a new character, played by Gwendoline Christie, warning the Macrodata Refinement crew, stating, “You should have left.”

Executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, Severance follows a group of employees who undergo a “severance” procedure to separate their work life and private life personalities. As the characters begin to uncover secrets about the Lumon Corporation, they try to work together against their severance to uncover the truth.

Season 1 ended with major revelations, including that Helly is the daughter of Lumon Industries CEO Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) and that Mark’s wife is not dead — but is actually their colleague Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman).

Severance was renewed for a second season in 2022 but production was put on pause due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Stiller, 58, confirmed in January that new episodes were back in the works, writing via X, “We are working on it 🫡.”

The show’s first season earned many accolades, including two Emmy wins for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Score) in 2022. Several stars also scored Emmy acting noms, including Scott, 51, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Arquette, 56, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Turturro, 67, and Christopher Walken for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Season 2 will see the introduction of many new cast members, including Christie, 45, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and John Noble.

Earlier this year, SZA expressed her excitement for the show’s return via X, writing, “Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season for severance right the f—k now.” Stiller responded to the singer’s comment, replying to her post by tweeting, “OK OK got it.”