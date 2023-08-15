Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is headed back to Sin City for her third Las Vegas residency.

The five-time Grammy winner, 57, announced her latest venture — Shania Twain: Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! — on Tuesday, August 15. The residency will kick off on May 10, 2024, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“It is a very special time for me,” Twain shared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday. “I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity.”

While fans have grown to expect medleys of deep cuts and rarities on tour, her third Vegas show is all about the hits — particularly the ones on her 1997 album, Come on Over. In fact, Twain calls her new set a “reshare” of the record, which has been certified 2x diamond and contains a wealth of some of her biggest songs — including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “From This Moment On,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“All the hits will be on the show and hopefully we will just have a lot of fun together,” Twain told CBS Mornings.

Twain headlined her first Vegas residency from 2012 to 2014 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which she followed up with her second Sin City show, Let’s Go!, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 2019 to June 2020.

In between tours, residencies and albums, Twain struggled with the harsh effects of Lyme disease for years — ultimately developing dysphonia, which impacts a person’s ability to speak and sing.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

For Twain, “there was a long time I thought I would never sing again,” she shared on Loose Women in August 2020. “It took years to get to the bottom of what was affecting my voice, and I would say probably a good seven years before a doctor was able to find out that it was nerve damage to my vocal cords directly caused by Lyme disease, and I was just out horseback riding in the forest when I got bit by a tick, a Lyme tick,” she said.

The country singer — who underwent open-throat surgery to help the condition — called dysphonia “devastating in so many ways.”

After years of suffering, Twain told USA Today in April, “I feel like my voice is back. It’s different, but it’s strong.”

Twain’s health battle has inspired her to reach out to fellow pop icon and Vegas performer Celine Dion, who revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022. (Stiff-person syndrome “is a rare disorder of motor function characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli,” per Mayo Clinic.)

“I hope to be able to connect with her at some point,” Twain told Billboard on Thursday, August 10. “I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again.”

Presale tickets for Twain’s upcoming residency begin Wednesday, August 16, on Ticketmaster.com, while the general sale kicks off Monday, August 21.