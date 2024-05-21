Shannen Doherty has no regrets about the Charmed finale.

The actress, who played Prue Halliwell for three seasons before her character was killed off, was asked whether she regrets not appearing in the show’s final episode during a Q&A on the Monday, May 20, episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

The answer? “No.”

“I regret it in one sense — I regret it for the fans,” Doherty, 53, explained. “But I don’t regret it for me because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years and years and years later, had I even walked on that set, it would have stirred everything back up for me and it would have crushed me all over again.”

Doherty starred alongside Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell) as one of the original Halliwell sisters on Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006. However, she was written out of the show after season 3 and a new Halliwell sister — Paige, played by Rose McGowan — was introduced in season 4. Combs, Milano and McGowan continued their roles through the show’s eighth and final season.

On a December 2023 episode of Doherty’s podcast, Combs, 50, claimed that Milano had Doherty fired from the magical drama.

“[Producer Jonathan Levin] said, ‘We didn’t mean to [fire Shannen], but we’ve been backed into this corner. We’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,’” Combs said. “‘We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.’”

Milano, 51, vehemently denied the allegations in an Instagram post in February. “I did not have the power to get anyone fired,” she wrote. “As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight.”

On Monday’s episode of “Let’s Be Clear,” Doherty also pondered what a Charmed revival featuring both Prue and Paige might look like.

“I would love Prue and Paige to meet,” she said. “I think Prue would be the strongest Elder, where she could be with her sisters, be physical, be there. I think that her and Paige would form an instant rapport. I like to think Prue’s been watching over them this entire time anyway.”