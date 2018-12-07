Shark Tank’s Rohan Oza Opens Up About Being a Guest Judge

Becoming a guest judge on Shark Tank was a dream come true for Rohan Oza. Of course, it helped that Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary and the rest of the gang welcomed him with open arms.

“Out of the tank, we’re all friends. We hug it out, we’re good. They’re very welcoming to me,” the businessman, 47, told Us Weekly in a new interview. “In the tank, it’s like the jaws come out.”

Watch the video above to learn about Oza’s tips for future contestants, how he became involved with the Emmy-winning series and more! Plus, watch him play a fun-filled round of “Find the Fake.”

Shark Tank airs on ABC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

