Sharon Stone cleared the air about paying for Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary when they worked together on The Quick & The Dead.

“Yes, I paid @leonardodicaprio’s salary out of mine,” Stone, 65, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 21. “No I didn’t pay @russellcrowe’s, but I did ask for the film to be delayed two weeks so we could get him here from Australia, and our producer @mikemedavoyup agreed to the delay. And to cover those expenses.”

Stone, DiCaprio, 49, and Russell Crowe worked together on the project in the ‘90s. At the time DiCaprio was an up-and-coming star with very few credits to his name. In addition to starring in the film, Stone was also a coproducer. In her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, she recalled how she was impressed with DiCaprio’s talent and fought hard to get him the role.

“This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene,” she penned. “The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

Stone’s ability to spot the promising talent in a young DiCaprio was proven right. Following his role in The Quick & The Dead, the actor would go on to star in several breakout roles, including Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, The Man in the Iron Mask and more.

Earlier this month, DiCaprio opened up about how grateful he was for Stone’s decision to take a chance on him at the beginning of his career.

“I’ve thanked her many times,” the actor said in a November interview with E! News. “I don’t know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough.”

DiCaprio went on to explain that Stone not only advocated for him but for Crowe, 59, as well.

“She said, ‘These are the two actors I want to work with,'” he recalled to the outlet. “It’s incredible. She’s been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I’m very thankful.”

Since snagging the breakout role, DiCaprio has gone on to be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. Throughout his career, DiCaprio has earned an Oscar out of countless nominations. Currently, he’s the star of the latest Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.