Sharon Stone knows what her legacy will be — and she brought one of her most iconic onscreen moments to mind with a photo shared via Instagram on Friday, July 12.

Stone, 66, recreated the most memorable moment from the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct. In that neo-noir film, Stone played murderous crime novelist Catherine Tramell. Stone’s character notably toyed with San Francisco Police in an early scene by smoking in the interrogation room and uncrossing her legs to reveal she wasn’t wearing underwear under her white dress.

In her Instagram recreation, Stone wore a matching, hot pink underwear set and was seated in a gold chair with white shag cushions. “Basically…yours 🥰,” she captioned the snap taken by her stylist Paris Libby.

The original scene cemented Stone as a sex symbol, something that Saturday Night Live writers played with when Stone hosted the show in 1992. In a sketch that Dana Carvey has since apologized for, Carvey played an airport worker who forced Stone to strip down while passing through security.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever — to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said in an episode of his “Fly On The Wall” podcast in March.

Stone, a guest on the episode, didn’t seem to mind. She noted to Carvey that 1992 was a very different time.

“I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then,” she commented. “We didn’t have this sense. That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

The Emmy-winning actress spent much of the ‘90s as one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood. Her career was derailed after she suffered a stroke and a seven-day brain bleed in 2001. Stone told Good Morning Britain in May that recovery took her seven years, after which she felt left behind by her former peers.

“That’s a long time to lose your momentum,” she said. “In seven years, you’re no longer the flavor of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore.”

She continued, “I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me.”