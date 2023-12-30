Social media was abuzz with dating rumors, drama and more throughout 2023, and some celebs couldn’t resist chiming in themselves.

Travis Kelce‘s grateful shout-out to Erin Andrews and Kim Kardashian‘s ode to her iconic crying face were enough to keep Us laughing all year long, but they weren’t the only stars who got a little creative in the comments section.

From Serena Williams and Blake Lively to Liev Schreiber and Flavor Flav, Hollywood’s favorites gave Us a lesson in playful pot-stirring and gentle roasting. Some stars even used the replies as a place to shoot their shot (we see you, Sharon Stone).

Scroll down to relive the funniest celeb interactions in the comments section from 2023:

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

Travis Kelce Owes Erin Andrews ‘Big Time’

Kelce gave credit to Andrews and her podcast cohost, Charissa Thompson, after they pitched him as a potential love interest for Taylor Swift on their “Calm Down” show in August, one month after he publicly shouted out Swift on his own “New Heights” podcast. The couple were first spotted together in September, much to the delight of Andrews and Thompson.

“😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!” Kelce commented on a “Calm Down” clip shared via Instagram in October. The show’s official account replied, teasing, “@killatrav we do what we can. This is what we’re here for! 😘.”

Liev Schreiber Has No Time for Scandoval

Bravo fans weren’t surprised when Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was profiled by The New York Times in May — two months after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s now-infamous cheating scandal broke the internet — but Schreiber wasn’t exactly interested. “Is this news?” he asked in the comments section of the newspaper’s Instagram post promoting the interview.

Reality TV lovers weren’t pleased with the diss, including podcast host Danny Pellegrino, who joked that Schreiber was officially on his “arch nemesis” list after the shady comment. “Sincere apology to you and Ms. Madix,” Schreiber replied. “Didn’t realize I was in [the] entertainment section.”

Selena Gomez Drops ‘Facts’ About Benny Blanco Romance

In early December, fans began to wonder whether Gomez and Blanco were more than just musical collaborators — and Gomez didn’t hesitate to confirm the rumors. “Facts,” she replied after the Instagram account @popfactions posted about the dating speculation. She later doubled down, calling Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Some social media users were skeptical about the relationship, but Gomez swiftly shut them down. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts,” she wrote in a separate comment, further revealing that she and Blanco had been dating for “six months.”

Clapping back once more, Gomez reminded the haters, “If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Vanessa Hudgens Cries Over Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice

Butler’s lasting commitment to embodying Elvis Presley remained meme-worthy well after the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis was released in 2022. Social media users even caught Butler’s ex Hudgens — who previously said she was the one who convinced him to play Presley — getting in on the fun.

“He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” read the caption of a January Instagram post, which featured a screenshot of a headline about Butler’s speaking voice still sounding like Presley. Hudgens was quick to chime in, writing, “Crying,” in the comments section.

Related: The Internet's Best Boyfriends of 2023, Ranked Several celebrities have earned the title of “The Internet’s Boyfriend,” but some have stood out more than others throughout 2023. The slang term of endearment is used in reference to a popular male celebrity who fans obsess over online. “They stand for something good, whether that be just kindness, whether that be challenging gender norms, […]

Joe Jonas Celebrates His Own Birthday

When Jonas turned 34 in August, he was one of the first to send himself well-wishes. The official Jonas Brothers account shared a photo of the singer and encouraged fans to send him a birthday message in the comments section, and Jonas obliged. “Happy birthday bud!” he wrote. “Love ya!”

Kim Kardashian Sympathizes With Katy Perry’s ‘Ugly Cry Face’

After Perry shared a zoomed in GIF of herself crying behind the American Idol judges table, Kardashian was quick to jump in with some words of reassurance.

“Hi this is my ugly cry face,” Perry captioned her original video, with Kardashian noting in the comments section, “We all have one.”

Her quip referred to the viral Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment in which the Skims founder lost her diamond earring in the ocean. Although Kardashian has called the frequently memed moment “so old” (and assured fans that she did find the earring off camera), the GIF of her bawling in the ocean will likely continue to live on into 2024.

Ellen Pompeo Has Thoughts About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Residuals

The Writers’ Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes transformed the entertainment industry in 2023, with support from major actors like Pompeo amplifying the cause even further.

Netflix’s official TikTok account shared a series of throwback images of Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character, Meredith Grey, with relatable captions overlayed. In the final photo, Grey sobs hysterically with the words, “Me when Meredith says pick me, chose me, love me,” calling back to one of the show’s most beloved moments.

Pompeo popped into the network’s comments section to call attention to one demand outlined by the union’s strike. “Also me when @netflix doesn’t pay actors residuals holla let’s talk,” she penned, earning praise from plenty of fans.

Sharon Stone Thirsts Over Bad Bunny in Our Comments Section

Us Weekly’s own comments section is popping, if we do say so ourselves. In one memorable (and spicy) comment, Stone reacted to Bad Bunny’s NSFW shower selfie.

Referencing our headline about how fans Photoshopped their own faces onto the singer’s steamy snap, Stone deadpanned, “Wishful thinking It can break your VCR I’m told.”

Not only did her reaction leave Us shook, but other celebs joined in to marvel at the comment, including Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who dropped a GIF in the chain.

Blake Lively Keeps Trolling Ryan Reynolds

It’s clear that Lively and Reynolds’ love language is teasing each other, especially online.

In the comments section of one of Lively’s posts — a vibrant postpartum bikini snap — a fan pondered, “How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥,” referencing her physique. The Gossip Girl alum hilariously responded by tagging her personal trainer, Don Saladino, instead of Reynolds. In the same comment, she feigned correcting herself.

Related: Most Memorable Celeb Photos of 2023: The Royal Coronation to 'NSync Reunion The year 2023 has nearly come to a close, bringing Us royal ceremonies, unexpected celebrity couplings and more. In May, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, King Charles III, ascended the throne as Britain’s new monarch. The late queen died in September 2022 after 70 years as sovereign and was succeeded by Charles. During the coronation, […]

“Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father,” she wrote. “He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️.”

Flavor Flav Brings Uncle Vibes to Billie Eilish’s Clapback Post

From convincing Us on TikTok that Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was coming this fall to defending his “flavorful” rendition of the national anthem, Flav wasn’t afraid to stir the pot on social media in 2023. But he also used his keyboard prowess to stand up for others.

He showed love for fellow musical artist Eilish, who called out Variety for “outing [her] on a red carpet” in the caption of an Instagram dump that included a snap of her and the rapper. In a message that has seemingly been deleted, Flav stepped fearlessly into the post’s heated comments section.

“Imma just out here helping everyone remember how to be happy,,, that’s what I was made for!!!” he wrote, referring to Eilish’s song on the Barbie soundtrack.

Other celebs also sounded off in the replies, including LGBTQIA+ advocates Tyler the Creator, Hunter Schafer and Jonathan Van Ness.