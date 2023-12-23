The year 2023 has nearly come to a close, bringing Us royal ceremonies, unexpected celebrity couplings and more.

In May, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, King Charles III, ascended the throne as Britain’s new monarch. The late queen died in September 2022 after 70 years as sovereign and was succeeded by Charles. During the coronation, the new king and his wife, Queen Camilla, were officially blessed and anointed as rulers.

Charles’ eldest grandson, Prince George, even had a special role as one of the four pages of honor. (George is the firstborn son of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, who also are parents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis). George helped carry his grandfather’s robe into Westminster Abbey.

Nearly five months later, you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing pics of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Their romance first made headlines after a failed meeting at her July Eras Tour concert. Months later, while hanging with other Chiefs stars and their partners, Swift broke the internet when she posed for a pic with her boyfriend — and kissed his cheek.

