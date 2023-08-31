Sharon Stone couldn’t help but share her thoughts on Bad Bunny’s nude — and dark — shower selfie.

“Wishful thinking,” Stone, 65, commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram page on Wednesday, August 31, about the rapper’s NSFW pic. “It can break your VCR I’m told.”

Bad Bunny, 29, made headlines earlier this week for the steamy pic he uploaded on Sunday, August 27, via his Instagram Story. In the snap, he could be seen completely naked, posing from the front and shielding his face with an iPhone. The shot showed off the musician’s chiseled physique and collection of tattoos while nearly exposing his private parts.

While bearing it all, the lack of light gave the image a silhouette effect — which led to many users attempting to edit the photo’s brightness. “Me looking at that Bad Bunny pic after y’all turned up the brightness,” a user wrote via Twitter at the time.

In addition to fans attempting to get a closer look at the sultry picture, the post quickly became a trending topic and Stone wasn’t the only one who had a cheeky reaction.

“Bad Bunny knew what he was doing taking that shower picture,” wrote one fan via Twitter, while a second gushed, “I’m still thinking about Bad Bunny’s shower pic.”

Before Bad Bunny shared the risqué selfie, he posted another shot on his story of him sporting a necklace that featured a “K” pendant. Bad Bunny has been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner since the beginning of this year. While the pair have been spotted on several outings together, they have yet to publicly address their romance.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

However, in August, a second source told Us that Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny’s “connection has grown even stronger” since the duo were spotted at a recent Drake concert in Los Angeles.

“Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert and she feels very close to him,” the insider shared. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months. Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

While Bad Bunny is seemingly getting closer to the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Stone has found herself at odds with the famous family. In April, Stone defended Patti LuPone after she threw shade at Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian for snagging a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

“Well … you know … acting 🎭. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” Stone wrote in the comment section of Access Hollywood’s Instagram post about LuPone, 74, taking issue with the casting decision.