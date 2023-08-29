Bad Bunny helped Us kick off our week on a raunchy note — thanks to an explicit shower selfie.

The 29-year-old rapper bared all in the NSFW photo, which he shared via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 27. In the snap, the hitmaker could be seen completely naked, posing from the front and shielding his face with an iPhone.

The image gave Us a glimpse at Bad Bunny’s chiseled physique and collection of tattoos. The shot also nearly exposed his private parts. (Bad Bunny has never shied away from showing skin. At the 2023 Met Gala, he graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC in a backless, floral suit by Jacquemus.)

His social media post quickly became a trending topic as fans shared their reactions on Twitter. “Bad Bunny knew what he was doing taking that shower picture,” wrote one fan, while a second social media user gushed, “I’m still thinking about Bad Bunny’s shower pic.” Some even called the musician’s latest love interest, Kendall Jenner, a “lucky” woman via Instagram.

Bad Bunny — who sparked up a romance with Jenner, 27, earlier this year — appeared to give the supermodel a shout-out when he showed off a necklace that featured a “K” pendant in a different Instagram Story posted on Sunday.

The two were first spotted together in Beverly Hills in February, hanging out with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the pair were “not official” yet but had started seeing each other regularly. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” the source added. “Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

Flash-forward to August, and the lovebirds were seen packing on the PDA at a Drake concert in Los Angeles.

“Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert and she feels very close to him,” a second insider exclusively told Us. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months. Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Since those early days, the insider added, the twosome’s “connection has grown even stronger.”