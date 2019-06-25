Shawn Mendes made hearts race with his steamy new “Señorita” music video, but the road to the finished product was not exactly an easy one.

The Grammy nominee, 20, and Camila Cabello released part one of the behind-the-scenes footage from their video shoot on YouTube on Monday, June 24, and it gave fans an inside look at a hilarious accident that happened in rehearsals while the collaborators perfected their choreography.

When the “Havana” singer, 22, leaned backward, Mendes was supposed to hold onto her hand so that he could pull her upright again. However, he lost his grip and she immediately fell to the ground.

With his mouth wide open in shock, the “In My Blood” crooner rushed to Cabello’s side to make sure that she was OK. Fortunately, the former Fifth Harmony member was uninjured and started cracking up as Mendes picked her up off the ground.

“You can’t just drop Camila Cabello. You can’t do that,” he later told the cameraperson. “I can’t do that again or it’s over for me.”

Mendes — who admitted in the behind-the-scenes montage that he felt “nervous to do this dance scene” — joked about the mishap on Twitter on Monday, writing, “I had ONE JOB!!!!!” Cabello, for her part, tweeted, “Remember when you DROPPED ME?!!!!! @shawnmendes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

I had ONE JOB!!!!! https://t.co/lr7MykRw3S — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 24, 2019

remember when you DROPPED ME ?!!!!! @shawnmendes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Go watch the BTS now on YouTube! Part two coming tomorrow https://t.co/R8y89oYQqg pic.twitter.com/xevH0WCfgm — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 25, 2019

The musicians released the “Señorita” song and video on Friday, June 21. They previously collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“We wanted to do a song called ‘I Know What You Did Last Winter’ and ‘I Know What We Did Last Fall,’” Cabello told V magazine in her and Mendes’ recent cover story. “[Our managers] were like, ‘No,’ and we were like, ‘What?!’ We almost fired them. We were like, ‘What do you mean? How’s that not a good idea?’”

