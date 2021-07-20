She’s back. After being absent from multiple episodes of Siesta Key, Juliette Porter will return on the Wednesday, July 21, episode — and she’s ready to make amends.

“This was the first time I was seeing any of my friends since the island. I was honestly nervous,” Juliette, 24, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “But in my time away from everyone, I had been working hard to better myself.”

During the June 30 episode, Kelsey Owens and Juliette got into an argument while out on a private island in The Grenadines. After throwing a drink on Kelsey, 24, Juliette slapped her and gave her a bloody lip. In the next episode, she was sent home from the group’s vacation and was not part of the following episode. The other cast members filled in as the narrator for both.

During Us’ sneak peek, older footage reveals that the JMP founder was working with a mental health advocate via Zoom during her time away.

“I just wanted to take time to think about everything that had happened and focus on myself, focus on my business [and] spend time with Sam [Logan],” Juliette tells Amanda Miller and Chloe Trautman.

Amanda, meanwhile, is just happy that she has Juliette back in her life — and that they’re still friends.

“How was it when I left?” Juliette asks Amanda, 24, who responds, “It was weird. We heard Kelsey out and we understood her side, but, however, we still sat there and defended you. That’s why it’s good to see you now, because I didn’t know if you were mad at me for staying or if you were upset because we were all there.”

She also reassures Juliette that she’s not “Team Kelsey” now, despite hearing her out.

“I needed to take time,” Juliette tells her friends. “Now I’m ready to hopefully work through it and I would love to grab coffee to apologize because it’s time.”

While the slap wasn’t actually shown on the show, the sound was heard and the next morning, Kelsey had a bruised lip.

“They told me they don’t show violence on mtv anymore & it’s a new rule of theirs they have to follow,” the By Kelsey owner tweeted following the June episode. “Not my words just what I was told when I asked lol).”

Juliette also took responsibility for her actions. “Tonight’s episode was A LOT and I’m still ashamed of my actions despite this happening 6 months ago,” she tweeted on June 30. “I’m truly sorry and I will be a better example. I’ve been working on myself since then.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.