Let the games begin! Siesta Key just released the season 4 trailer and proved that even during quarantine, the drama continues in the Key.

“Living in Siesta Key is paradise. And then, you grow up and realize that all that glitter isn’t gold. You have to take responsibility and fight for what you love. Because sooner or later, the tide will turn. Things will never be the same again.”

That’s the voiceover that plays during the new trailer, released on Thursday, April 15. The statement is read by Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens and Madisson Hausburg, and all their drama is previewed in the new trailer.

First Gomes, 25, introduces his son, Quincy. During the season 3 reunion special, he revealed that he found out a woman he hooked up with 10 months before had welcomed a son and he was the father. His then-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo, cried through the special.

“I’m in the process of fixing things,” Brandon says while holding his son in the new trailer.

Camilla, 31, later appears in the trailer, seemingly being held back from a fight while Brandon is later shown yelling at someone.

One couple that appears happier than ever is Juliette, 23, and boyfriend Sam Logan. However, her friendship with Kelsey, 24, is far from back to normal. The former roommates are shown awkwardly meeting up in a park and Juliette says, “I feel like you’re just, like, my enemy.”

Chloe, 25, also seemingly tells the group she’s leaving the show in the new video. “I’m at a point where I really don’t want to be a part of this anymore,” she says. “Farewell, everyone.”

In January, she confirmed that she had distanced herself from the reality show, posting a quote to her Instagram Story that read, “Let people be hungry for you. Be unavailable from time to time, you’re focusing on your s–t.”

Under the quote, she added, “I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

The Concept by Chloe creator noted, “You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”

Madisson, 27, meanwhile, is focusing on her bond with fiancé Ish Soto. However, things are not going as great as they appear on Instagram.

Scroll through the gallery below for more bombshells from the trailer: