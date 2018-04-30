America’s Got Talent is getting a bit horrifying. In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at season 13, judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B follow Simon Cowell’s directions to a house in the middle of nowhere. They’re joined by host Tyra Banks but can’t seem to find Cowell, 58, anywhere.

After finding a typewriter that’s creating endless copies of paper that read “All play and no judging makes Simon a dull boy,” they’re officially freaked out. Ultimately, they find their head judge in a Leatherface get-up, but instead of chasing them with a chainsaw, he’s juggling them. “I’m back,” he says, taking off the mask.

The competition show has taken on a horror theme this season. On Sunday, April 29, the official Twitter account shared a shaky video of the judges. “Simon invited the rest of the AGT crew to a promo shoot at a remote cabin in the woods. The crew arrived. These are their stories,” the intro to the video read.

Banks, 44, joined the show as host last season, taking over for Nick Cannon. However, she fit in with the group immediately, Mandel told Billboard in March. “You wouldn’t think that she was the new kid on the block, and the beauty is that she’s funny. She’s comfortable,” the actor, 62, shared. “She’s a great cheerleader and she’s got that motherly instinct that only a woman can have. I think it’s a benefit and a bonus that she’s a beautiful woman. If you get heartbroken because it didn’t work out so well for you, you really want to go backstage and get a hug.”

America’s Got Talent returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

