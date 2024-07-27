Simone Biles knows all eyes will be watching her competitive gymnastics routines at the Paris Olympics, and she’s not here for the peanut gallery’s criticism.

“For real, y’all always couch judging and coaching,” Biles, 27, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, July 27, reposting a meme about Olympic gymnasts.

The OG upload discussed a fan sitting on their couch, “covered in Cheetos” when they saw an Olympian wobble on a never-before-seen tumbling pass. The fan would reply to himself, “Yeah, you gotta stick the landing.”

Biles shared the message to her followers with a trio of crying laughing emojis.

The gymnastics GOAT will go for the gold once again at the Paris Games starting on Sunday, July 28, when the team all-around qualifiers begin. It is Biles’ big return to the Olympics after withdrawing from the 2020 Games when she suffered the “twisties.”

“I didn’t have a bad performance & quit,” Biles previously said in July 2021 after leaving the competition. “I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost [that] my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver.”

After taking time off to recuperate and refocus on her mental health, Biles returned to the competitive circuit in 2023. She is one of the women’s artistic gymnastics Olympians this year alongside Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera.

When Biles and her teammates take the floor, they will be supported by her entire family and husband Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears. Owens, 29, even got direct permission from the NFL team to miss a few days of training camp in order to cheer on his wife at the Olympics.

Biles and Owens, who got married in 2023 three years after matching on dating app Raya, are one another’s biggest cheerleaders.

“Really it is not much motivation you need to do, just because you don’t want to put extra, added pressure on anyone,” Owens exclusively told Us Weekly earlier in July. “I just tell her, ‘Go do your thing, baby.’ … As long as she’s there, she’s on the field, give her a kiss and we can go about our way.”

He added, “You get a different type of focus whenever you just have this one person that you’re focusing on. And I ain’t saying there’s something wrong with being single, but for me, knowing myself, I’ve played a lot better since [meeting Simone], I’ve just been focused and locked in, and you come home, talk about my day and play with the dogs, you know what I mean? That’s just kind of, like, our thing.”