Netflix announced the release date for Simone Biles Rising: Part Two by drawing inspiration from one of its most popular shows.

“And ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic and dramatic and complicated,” Simone Biles said in a premiere date announcement video shared via social media on Wednesday, August 21, quoting lines from the series Emily in Paris.

Sitting in front of a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Biles, 27, took a sip of her drink before the clip changed to Biles standing in a clothing store. “Without basic bitches like me, you wouldn’t be fashionable,” she said, quoting Emily’s (Lily Collins) iconic speech from season 1, in which she clapped back at criticism from fashion designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet).

Sitting in front of plates of delicious crêpes, Biles went on to recite another of Emily’s famous lines, stating, “I’m not somebody who can share a crêpe. I need the whole crêpe.”

The fun montage ended with Biles, just like Emily exclaiming “Oh, my God,” after eating an authentic Parisian croissant.

Biles reposted the announcement video via X, writing, “Did I make Emily proud 🥹 Simone Biles Rising: Part Two, October 25 on @netflix!” (Emily in Paris recently returned for its fourth season on August 15 and will return for its second half on September 12.)

The first two of four total episodes of Simone Biles Rising dropped in July ahead of the Olympics. The show follows the gymnast as she prepared to make her Olympics comeback after withdrawing from competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to experiencing the “twisties.” The term is used to describe a mental block gymnasts experience during competition.

The series also explores her mental health journey, her personal life with her family, her marriage to Jonathan Owens and her preparation to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles made a triumphant return to the global stage in Paris and won a total of four medals. She kicked off her latest Olympics on a high note by helping the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win gold in the team event on July 30. Two days later, Biles scored big again by winning gold in the individual all-around final, which she followed up with another gold medal in the women’s vault event and a silver in the women’s floor exercise final.

After achieving major success in Paris, Biles teased that she’s not ruling out returning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “Is this my last? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike,” she joked during an August 3 press conference, noting that she will “never say never” when it comes to attending another Olympics.

Outside of her gymnastics career, Biles opened up about wanting to have kids with Owens, 29. “He would have them yesterday if he could have,” she said during an August 6 interview on Today, “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Simone Biles Rising: Part Two premieres on Netflix Friday, October 25.