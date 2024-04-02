SiriusXM’s Channel 13 is rebranding to Taylor’s Version — for a limited time only.

The subscription-based radio platform announced on Tuesday, April 2, that the Taylor Swift channel will be available for listeners from April 7 through May 6. Naturally, SiriusXM gave Swift Channel 13 as an homage to her lucky number.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, shared in a statement. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

According to a press release shared by SiriusXM, the channel will feature music from throughout Swift’s 17-year career, including Taylor’s Version recordings, “From the Vault” songs and live tracks.

Swifties will also be featured on the channel and share their own experiences as fans of the musician.

Setting the Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) launch day on Sunday, April 7, is an Easter egg in itself, as the date is 13 days before Swift’s forthcoming The Tortured Poets Department album drops on Friday, April 19.

The SiriusXM channel also has plans to stream The Tortured Poets Department in its entirety throughout the weekend it’s released.

Swift, 34, announced The Tortured Poets Department in February while accepting her Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album — a celebration for her 13th win over the years.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

Following the announcement, Swift announced multiple versions of the album — “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog” — all of which include different bonus tracks of the same name.

While Swift hasn’t shared too many details about what fans can expect from the album, she has spoken candidly about creating the record while on stage at various Eras Tour shows.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift told the crowd at a February concert in Melbourne, Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life, and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”