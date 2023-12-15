Janelle Brown is convinced Kody Brown will never take another wife after finding The One in his fourth partner, Robyn Brown.

“He’s now talking more and more about ‘as we move forward into monogamy’ [with Robyn],” Janelle, 54, says of Kody, also 54, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special. “I think that’s where he’s headed.”

Janelle, who was in a spiritual marriage with Kody for nearly 30 years before their 2022 split, explains she does not “foresee” Kody adding a new spouse even if Robyn, 45, brings the woman to him.

“I’ll bet you $1,000 right now,” Janelle teases while speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan in the upcoming episode. “If he does, I will give you $1,000. Because I just don’t think it’ll ever happen.”

Janelle notes that she thinks Kody and Robyn are “very happy” just the two of them. “They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep,” she shares in the video. “And I think it works. And that’s OK.”

Related: Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Christine, Janelle Bond a 'Big F— You' Kody Brown didn’t mince words over his issues with Christine and Janelle Brown’s newfound friendship on part 1 of season 18’s Sister Wives: 1-on-1. “I’m jealous because they’re behaving the way they should have for 25 years now,” Kody, 54, said on the Sunday, November 26, episode of the TLC series. Kody explained that Christine, […]

Kody legally married Robyn in 2014 after divorcing his first wife, Meri Brown. The legal split made it easier for Kody to adopt Robyn’s children from a prior relationship. While Meri, 52, and Kody remained in a spiritual union for several years, they confirmed their breakup in January. Kody and second wife Christine Brown previously called it quits in 2021.

Despite all the ups and downs in their family, Janelle isn’t alone in wanting Kody and Robyn to live their own happily ever after.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle Brown Deny Only Robyn Can 'Speak Kody' Discovery (4) Christine and Janelle Brown shut down Robyn Brown’s claim that she “speaks Kody” the best on part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1. “I think I get Kody pretty well. Like, I feel like I understand him,” Robyn, 45, said on the Sunday, December 3, episode of the Sister Wives season 18 tell-all, which […]

“They deserve to be happy. Go be happy with each other, for goodness sakes, be happy with each other,” Christine, 51, says in the teaser after claiming that she doesn’t think Robyn wants a plural life. “Let the rest of us go. Stop being angry. And then we can all get along again. Once you let it go and stop being mad.”

Kody, for his part, expresses concern over Christine’s claim she understands what Robyn is thinking after all their past turmoil. “I don’t think Christine knows Robyn at all. She’s never tried,” he quips in the video. “She’s never been there. She was a sh–ty sister wife.”

Related: Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Kody Is ‘Self-Sabotaging’ Their Romance Robyn Brown revealed during part 3 of season 18’s Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special that her marriage to Kody Brown has taken a hit after his splits from his other wives. “What he’s doing is he’s self-sabotaging,” Robyn, 45, said during the latest tell-all episode of the TLC series on Sunday, December 10. “He’s angry. He […]

Kody further claims that Christine’s observation about Robyn being ready for a monogamous relationship is “just sour graping” on her part.

Check out Us Weekly’s exclusive Sister Wives preview above to see why Kody is upset over Christine continually making assumptions about his remaining spouse.

Watch all of part 4 of the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special on TLC Sunday, December 17, at 10 p.m. ET.