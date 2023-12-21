Meri Brown reveals why Kody Brown is seemingly switching the “narrative” about how much he loved his ex-wives on Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started special.

“I don’t know what to think or feel when Kody sits there saying, ‘Oh, I’m so in love with all of my wives and I’m also in love with Robyn [Brown],’” Meri says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, December 24, special, in which the whole cast rewatches past scenes from the TLC series.

Meri’s reaction came in response to seeing an early TLC clip of Kody, 54, expressing his love for her, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn, 45, before he legally married Robyn in 2014.

“So, were you lying then? Or are you lying now?” Meri asks in the all-new clip. She explains, “In the past couple of years, he’s basically come out and said he never loved Christine. He’s told me he was trying to affirm that he loved me. He was trying to do his duty.”

Meri further claims, “I think that he did love each of us. I personally think that he’s just trying to make it fit his narrative. To justify where he is now.”

Meri’s remarks were taped after she and Kody announced in January that they are no longer in a romantic relationship after more than 30 years. She wasn’t the only one of Kody’s ex-wives who weighed in on his season 18 comments — specifically the moment in which he claimed he “was choosing to love my wives” but wasn’t in love with them.

“The guy that I see in these early clips is who he was. I didn’t feel like I wasn’t loved,” Janelle, 54, says in the teaser.

Christine, 51, agrees with Janelle’s sentiments, adding, “I wouldn’t have married him if I didn’t think that he loved me. I thought he loved me, and he was in love with me in the beginning of our marriage and even at this point when he was courting Robyn, dating Robyn. I felt like he loved me.”

Ahead of his split from Meri, Kody and Christine announced in November 2021 that they were getting divorced. She has since married David Woolley, which fans will see on TLC during a two-part special beginning in January 2024.

Janelle, meanwhile, confirmed her separation from the patriarch in December 2022. Robyn is still married to Kody.

Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started airs on TLC Sunday, December 24, at 10 p.m. ET.