Robyn Brown is not interested in a monogamous relationship — and right now, she feels like she’s in one. During the Sunday, January 2, episode of Sister Wives, the 43-year-old explains that she was spending more time with her husband, Kody Brown, due to his COVID-19 pandemic rules.

“Kody and I have been married for about 10 and a half years. Throughout those 10 and a half years, I’ve had Kody at my house, like, once or twice a week. Lately it’s been constantly,” she explains in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “I’m sure that every plural wife is like, ‘Woo, that’s the way you want it.’ I’m like, ‘But that’s not what I signed up for,’ I guess you’d say. And then on top of that, he’s been really unhappy. He’s been a very unhappy person. It’s been a lot, and it’s been a challenge for our relationship.”

While talking to Janelle Brown about the situation, Robyn explains that there were many men who wanted to date her throughout her life, but she always wanted “to live [in a] plural marriage.” In fact, men had proposed, and she turned them down.

Janelle, 52, recalled a time that Kody stayed for five and six days at her house, and she didn’t love it either.

“He stayed for almost a week before [our son] Hunter left,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, my word. Like, I don’t have my freedom.'”

Robyn, who seemingly has the strongest relationship with Kody, 52, shared during a confessional that she’s been let down with the way things have been going.

“I have been really, like, surprised and kind of horrified in ways because I’ve been like, ‘Wait, I thought were this cohesive unit.’ We haven’t been and it’s been a huge disappointment for me,” she told the cameras.

Robyn became the first new wife to enter the family in 16 years when she married Kody in 2014. In order to adopt Robyn’s children from her previous relationship, Solomon, 10, Aurora, 19, and David, 21, the Wyoming native legally divorced Meri Brown, but they remain in a “spiritual union.”

In November, Christine Brown announced that she was leaving the polygamous family after more than 25 years with Kody. At the time, an insider shared with Us that a “big reason” for the breakup was “because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.”

The source added that his “world completely stopped” when they tied the knot. “He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could,” the insider said. “He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC 10 p.m. ET.