



Hello, old friend. On the Saturday, December 10, episode of Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump’s latest pick for his incoming presidential Cabinet made perfect, illogical sense: Breaking Bad’s Walter White as the head of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Bryan Cranston reprised his role as the high school teacher turned meth kingpin in the night’s hilarious cold-open sketch, bantering with CNN’s Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) and the president-elect’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon).

“Walter is amazing,” McKinnon’s Conway reassured a dubious-looking Tapper. “He came highly recommended by Steve Bannon.” (In real life, Bannon, who was Trump’s campaign CEO, was appointed as the real estate mogul’s chief strategist in November.)

“Oh, yes,” Cranston-as-White said without missing a beat. “Steve’s the best. We’ve had some times.” When asked where Bannon could have possibly found the ever-elusive White, Cranston-as-White responded, “Under the comment section at Breitbart.”

Cranston’s White then went on to detail why he’s such a “big fan” of the outspoken president-elect.

“I like his style. He acts first and then asks questions later,” Cranston said. “I also like that wall he wants to build. Nothing comes in from Mexico, meaning a lot less competition for the rest of us.”

“You mean jobs?” Bennett’s Tapper interjected.

“Sure,” Cranston-as-White replied with a smirk.

Immediately following last week’s SNL episode, Trump took to Twitter to complain about Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him, calling the impression “unwatchable” and the show itself “totally biased” and “not funny.”

Baldwin hit back at the former Celebrity Apprentice host with a fierce clap-back. “@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I’ll stop. Ha,” he wrote.

Trump has yet to tweet or comment on this week’s episode. Watch the funny clip in the video above!