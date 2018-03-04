Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump after engaging in a Twitter spat with the president earlier this week. Keep reading for more highlights from the Charles Barkley-hosted Saturday, March 3, episode of Saturday Night Live — with musical guest Migos.

Alec Baldwin Returns for Cold Open

“At times like this, we look to our leaders for guidance, but instead we’ll hear from Donald Trump.” That’s how Kyle Moffat’s Anderson Cooper kicked off the cold open, which saw Baldwin’s Trump impression return after the president criticized the actor on Twitter earlier this week. Trump spoke about gun control (“I can only run into so many schools and save everybody”), the recent resignations plaguing his administration, and how Wakanda is “beating us.” He also said he kept his promise to run the White House like a business — that business is just “a Waffle House at 2 a.m.”

Ned’s Roach Away

This commercial advertised for Ned’s Roach Away, an alternative to roach-killing sprays. According to Barkley’s Ned, the only solution for your roach problem is “a good roach with a gun.” That’s right — Ned sends highly-trained roaches with AR-15s into your home to take care of your pest problem. Original.

Hope Hicks on Weekend Update

Cecily Strong showed off her strong Hope Hicks impression on Weekend Update, where Hicks said goodbye to Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump and the president after her “semester abroad” as the White House communications director.

Alex Rodriguez Makes a Cameo

A-Rod stopped by for an interview sketch with some of the greatest athletes from the worlds of baseball, football and basketball. The former New York Yankees player couldn’t contain his excitement, giggling and wearing a huge grin throughout the segment.

Barkley’s Monologue

Barkley used his experience as a former basketball player to comment on those who think professional athletes shouldn’t speak up about political and social issues. “I’ve been saying whatever the hell I want for 30 years, and I’m doing great,” he told the audience. “I’m hosting SNL for the fourth time for no reason, other than Lorne Michaels just wanted somebody to talk to about Black Panther.” The broadcaster made a point to mention that athletes “can do a lot more than dribble,” referencing a Fox News host’s “shut up and dribble” remarks about Lebron James.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!