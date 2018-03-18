Stefon’s back! The return of Bill Hader’s wacky Weekend Update correspondent was the obvious highlight of his Saturday, March 17, stint hosting Saturday Night Live — with musical guest Arcade Fire. Read on for more standout moments.

Stefon’s Glorious Return

Hader couldn’t return to SNL without bringing back everyone’s favorite Weekend Update city correspondent, Stefon. The nervous, giggly expert recommender had club suggestions for ordinary people and those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. John Mulaney, who cheated the character with Hader, popped in as Stefon’s lawyer, and we also got an update on Stefon’s relationship with Seth Meyers.

A Very Rex-y Cold Open

Rex Tillerson, played by 13-time SNL host John Goodman, talked to Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper about his firing and offered this warning: “Call Jurassic Park because the Rex-y is loose.” Hader and Fred Armisen also reprised their roles as former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, respectively, for a cameo-filled cold open.

Jurassic Park Auditions

The cast did an impressive sketch of 1992 celebrity screen tests for Jurassic Park to honor the 25th anniversary of the release of the beloved movie. While all of the impressions were hilarious, Moffat, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson really knocked it out of the park impersonating Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Sandler.

Quick Change Monologue

Hader used his monologue to inform the audience of all the things he’s still learning about SNL, although he was a cast member on the show for 8 years. Most impressively, the host quick changed during his monologue to start the first sketch of the evening: The Californians, with another appearance by Armisen.

Betsy DeVos Flubs Another Interview

McKinnon’s Betsy DeVos didn’t let a disastrous 60 Minutes interview keep her from appearing on television again. The U.S. secretary of education had lots of ideas to share on Weekend Update, including a school for bears, crocodile crossing guards and protocol for Home Alone-style school break-ins.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

