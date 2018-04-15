Meet the Parents costars Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller stole the show during the Saturday, April 14, episode of Saturday Night Live, with host John Mulaney and musical guest Jack White. Keep reading for highlights.

Meet the Cohens

The show opened with what we thought would be another Jeff Sessions-led sketch, but the cold open quickly evolved into the Meet the Parents redux we never knew we needed. Ben Stiller, as Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, and Robert De Niro, stepping in for Kate McKinnon as special counsel Robert Mueller, reunited for an all-too-familiar lie detector test, dropping references to their 2000 film in the process. “Now we’re gonna catch all you little Fockers” had to be our favorite.

Lobster for One

This delightfully weird sketch saw a lobster and his loved ones trying to buy his pardon through Les Misérables songs after someone tried to order him at a diner. The fact that the cast couldn’t help but laugh at the ridiculous premise only made this more fun to watch.

Robots, Gazebos and 19-Year-Old Garbage

Mulaney — who was a writer on SNL for five years and was accidentally introduced as John Mulvaney twice during his hosting gig — did stand-up for his monologue, covering a wealth of hilarious topics. If you’ve never thought about why a Connecticut town would build a gazebo during the Civil War or how much of your day is spent proving you’re not a robot, the comedian will really make you stop and question things.

The Real Intros of Reality Hills

Real Housewives fans will appreciate this mash-up of all the imagined intro footage left on the cutting room floor. There are so many gems they made a fake Bravo show about it.

Ballin’

Kenan Thompson reprised his Lavar Ball impression to poke fun at the basketball dad’s grand ideas about starting his own league and selling a $500 pair of sandals you can fry an egg on. We’ve always felt so-so about this Weekend Update segment, but Lavar is starting to grow on us after this bit.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!