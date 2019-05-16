The ultimate reality TV match-up! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley faced off against Lisa Vanderpump and her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, on MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown on Wednesday, May 15.

Before the Jersey Shore and Vanderpump Rules stars started cooking their dishes, Gordon Ramsay handed each of them a pair of blindfolds. Fellow judge Joe Bastianich then explained, “Tonight, you will have to taste a dish while blindfolded and then replicate that very dish based on taste alone.”

“Oh, come on!” Vanderpump, 58, interrupted while holding her dog Puffy (a.k.a. Harrison), who had his own special MasterChef apron.

“Each team will taste and cook something different,” Bastianich, 50, continued. “I’ll give you a hint: They’re both gonna be Italian dishes.”

With an eye roll and a laugh, Farley, 33, responded, “Oh, thanks! That narrows it down.” Polizzi, 31, seemed more optimistic — until she put on her blindfold and said, “I’m scared of the dark!”

“We didn’t sign up for this part, I feel,” the A Shore Thing author later said in a confessional.

Vanderpump and Vanderpump Sabo, 33, were supposed to make swordfish with lemon orzo, Tuscan kale and a tomato-olive relish, but they ended up cooking red snapper with orzo, basil and spicy tomatoes. “We got the orzo and the tomatoes right,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pointed out.

Polizzi and Farley, meanwhile, cooked up veal marsala with mushrooms and spaghetti squash instead of the expected veal piccata with mushrooms, spaghetti squash and swiss chard.

In the end, the judges crowned the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars as the winners.

Part 2 of MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown airs on Fox Wednesday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

