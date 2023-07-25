Snoop Dogg is choosing to take a stand for the writers and actors on strike in Hollywood by canceling some of his upcoming shows.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show[s],” Snoop Dogg, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 25. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The artist — who was planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Doggystyle album — initially shared in June that he would be postponing the two shows until October due to the strikes.

Snoop Dogg previously spoke out in support of the writers strike in May while also touching on how it applies to the music industry.

“When I first came out, my records would sell based off of physical. If you sold a million copies — $9.99, nine million dollars, you get this percentage, that’s what it is,” he said on a panel at the Milken Institute in Los Angeles at the time. “So if I sell how many streams, how much money do I get? It’s not being translated, and it’s not working for the artist right now, and I just want to speak to that in the music industry. That’s f—ked up, and we need to figure that out, the same way the writers are figuring out. … Some of these artists are streaming millions and millions and millions of f—king streams and they don’t got no millions of dollars in they pockets.”

Aside from Snoop Dogg, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have garnered support from other musicians in Hollywood — including rapper Flavor Flav, who was spotted in May on the picket lines alongside Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

“These people out here striking are just a group of people who care, Hollywood,” Flavor Flav, 64, shared via Instagram alongside a photo of him and Sudeikis, 47. “Not unlike folks at a hip-hop concert whose hands are not in the air.”

The group Imagine Dragons also showed their support for the writers strike by performing on the picket lines in May.

“Well, we just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators who drives so much of the entertainment in the world,” lead singer Dan Reynolds told TMZ at the time. “Writers make all the magic happen and creativity is what drives so much of the world. My greatest joy comes from these people.”

Similarly, the band Weezer performed a short set for the picketers in May. “We stand with writers #WGAStrong,” the band captioned an Instagram video of their performance.