As Trinity Rodman has been taking the U.S. women’s soccer world — and the 2024 Paris Olympics — by storm, her boyfriend, Trinity Benson, has been rooting her on.

In 2021, Rodman made history as the youngest soccer player ever drafted when she was picked for the Washington Spirit at just 18 years old. With her killer performance as part of Team USA’s women’s soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has cemented herself as someone to watch in the field.

Many know Rodman as the daughter of NBA star Dennis Rodman, but when it comes to her taste in men, she’s opted for a different sport. Rodman’s boyfriend, Benson, began his career as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos in 2019.

He is currently a free agent for the NFL, meaning he’s been free to cheer for Rodman at the summer Olympics. Benson reposted a Team USA post about his girlfriend’s skills in August 2024, adding a GIF of the athlete as a subtle nod to her.

See the couple’s — who have nicknamed themselves “Trinity squared” — romance from the start below:

May 2024

Rodman went public with her and Benson’s relationship via Instagram and Tiktok. “Trinity squared 🫣😘 ,” she captioned two photos of the pair getting cozy on a bench. Benson called his girlfriend “my treacherous lil’ twin 🫶🏾” in the comments section.

Rodman’s USWNT teammate Jaedyn Shaw was quick to show her love for the romance, replying in the comments. “😍hard launch asf.” Ashley Sanchez, who played on the Washington Spirit with Rodman, teased, “Only thing better than 1 Trinity is 2. 🫨🫶🥰.”

June 2024

The lovebirds enjoyed a getaway to New York City, which Rodman documented via social media. “I ❤️ NYC,” she captioned the post, to which Benson replied with two orange heart emojis.

July 2024

Rodman made her Olympic debut as part of the U.S. women’s soccer team, scoring three goals in the first four games. Her boyfriend didn’t appear to make the trip.

August 2024

Ahead of the gold medal game, Benson showed his support for Rodman via his Instagram Story. He reposted a Team USA Instagram post that featured the squad’s “Triple EsPRESSo ☕️☕️☕️” stars, which is the nickname for star forwards Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith. Benson added an emoji of Rodman playing soccer alongside the post as a nod to her skills.